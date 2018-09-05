AG Mortgage enters single-family rental business with $140M acquisition

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) agrees to buy a stabilized portfolio of 1,225 single-family rental homes from Connorex-Lucinda LLC for about $140M

The company will finance the deal with about $37M cash on hand and about $103M of five-year, fixed-rate debt.

At closing, AG Mortgage will enter into a property management services agreement under which Conrex will continue to provide property management services to the properties, which are located predominantly in the southeast U.S.

Previously: AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)