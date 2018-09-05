U.S. crude supply fell 1.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.17M barrels of oil for the week ended Aug. 31, vs. a build of just 38K barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 1M barrels and distillates show a build of 1.8M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 630K barrels.

Nymex October crude recently was at $68.67/bbl in electronic trading, down slightly from today's $68.72 settlement price.

