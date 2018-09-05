MongoDB -5.7% after Q2 beats with mixed FY guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) drops 5.7% after Q2 results that beat estimates with a 62% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $59M to $60M (consensus: $57.57M) and in-line EPS of -$0.40 to -$0.38 (consensus: -$0.39).

FY guidance has upside revenue from $228M to $230M (consensus: $219.68M; was: $217M to $220M) and downside EPS of -$1.66 to -$1.62 (consensus: -$1.62).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with the webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: MongoDB beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)