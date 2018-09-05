AeroVironment +8.1% after strong move in fiscal Q1

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is up 8.1% in after-hours trading following a beat in its Q1 earnings driven by revenues that more than doubled on heavy new product sales.

Funded backlog was $157M, up from a prior-year $71.1M.

Revenue rose to $78M, with product sales up $36.5M and service revenues up $7.1M.

Gross margin was $32.6M, up from $8.7M; product margin rose $22.7M and service margin rose $1.2M. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin rose to 42% from 25%.

Income from continuing operations rose to $14.2M (up $8.1M).

For fiscal 2019 it's guiding to revenue from continuing operations of $290M-$310M and EPS of $1.10-$1.40 (at 5% ownership of the HAPSMobile joint venture); EPS incorporates a one-time gain of $0.26/share from litigation settlement.

