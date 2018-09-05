Old Dominion Freight Line provides Q3 update

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reports less-than-truckload tons per day increase 9.7% Y/Y in August 2018, primarily due to 10.0% increase in LTL shipments per day, marginally offset by a 0.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment

LTL revenue per hundredweight increase 12.0%

Greg C. Gantt, President & CEO says, "Our revenue increased more than 20% for each of the first two months of the third quarter, due to sustained strength in the domestic economy. Although the rate of our LTL volume growth thus far in the third quarter has been slightly below what we experienced during the first half of the year, we believe this change is primarily attributable to our decision to reduce the number of heavy-weighted shipments in our network. This strategic reduction also had a positive impact on LTL revenue per hundredweight."