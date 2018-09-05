Willis Towers Watson's $1B senior notes offering prices

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) reports pricing of registered offering of Willis North America's $600M principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due 2028 and $400M principal amount of 5.050% senior notes due 2048.

Willis Towers Watson expects the offering to close Sept. 10, 2018.

The company plans to use proceeds to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, JPMorgan, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, HSBC Bank, MUFG Securities Americas, PNC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Wells Fargo Securities.

