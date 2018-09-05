Tech shares slide on concerns over heavier internet regulation

Stocks closed mostly lower, weighed by the tech sector's biggest decline since late July, overpowering gains in most other groups.

The tumble in tech shares (-1.5%) came as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testified before Congress about how their companies handled manipulation by foreign actors during the 2016 U.S. elections; the hearings produced no new noteworthy information but that did not prevent Twitter and Facebook shares from sinking 2.3% and 6.1%, respectively, and other internet firms including Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix also fell.

"When you have these corporate executives dragged to Congress, that makes the market more nervous," says Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth, noting that the hearing raised concerns over tighter regulations in the tech industry.

Also, trade talks between the U.S. and Canada quietly resumed today and produced no new headlines, while investors looked ahead to tomorrow, when the White House could announce its decision regarding another round of tariffs targeting $200B worth of Chinese goods.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices were mostly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing unchanged at 2.90%.

WTI crude futures fell 1.7% to $68.72/bbl after a weaker than expected Tropical Storm Gordon hit the Gulf Coast overnight, with only modest disruptions to crude production.