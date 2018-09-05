Kinder Morgan and EagleClaw announce final investment decision on $2B PHP Project

Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and EagleClaw Midstream Ventures announces a final investment decision to proceed with the Permian Highway Pipeline Project (PHP Project)

Shippers that have committed include EagleClaw, Apache and XTO Energy

KMI’s and EagleClaw’s ultimate ownership interest may vary between ~27%-50% depending on the outcome of ownership options held by anchor shippers.

The PHP Project is expected to commence operations in late 2020, will enable increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to transport up to 2 Bcf/day.

Press Release