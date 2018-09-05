SeaChange +6.6% despite Q2 miss, guidance cut

SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) missed expectations in its Q2 earnings and trimmed full-year guidance after revenues fell by nearly a third.

Shares are 6.6% higher in postmarket trading.

Loss from operations widened to $6.4M from $1M (non-GAAP basis) while revenue fell to $11.9M.

“While we are disappointed with the second quarter results, we believe that our strategy of pivoting to end-to-end solutions sold on a SaaS business model to video service providers, wireless carriers and ISP’s, as well as broadcasters and content owners, is taking hold," says CEO Ed Terino.

CFO Peter Faubert says as it became clear that Q2 would miss, the company began taking steps to cut costs further with a new program expected to save an annualized $6M; it aims to return to profitability and positive cash flow before fiscal year-end.

Liquidity was $35M going into Q2.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $16M-$20M and operating income from -$0.05/share to $0.04/share. For the full year, it sees revenue of $70M-$75M and operating losses between $0.15/share and $0.04/share.

Press release