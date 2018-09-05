WSJ: DoJ nearing antitrust OK of CVS-Aetna, Cigna-Express Scripts mergers

Justice Department antitrust enforcers are preparing to approve CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) planned acquisition of Aetna (NYSE:AET) and Cigna's (NYSE:CI) planned purchase of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) within the next few weeks, WSJ reports.

The DoJ has identified some competition concerns in the CVS-AET deal and will require the companies to sell off assets related to Medicare drug coverage to resolve the concerns, according to the report; the size of the asset sales is not known, but one potential buyer in talks for the assets reportedly is WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG).

DoJ approval of the CI-ESRX combination could come without the government requiring the companies to sell off any assets, the report says.