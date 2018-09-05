Freddie Mac's Layton plans to retire in second half of 2019
Sep. 05, 2018
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) says CEO Donald Layton plans to retire in H2 2019, and its board has begun implementing a succession plan that will consider candidates from inside and outside the company.
- FMCC appoints David Brickman, currently Executive VP and head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, as President, effective immediately, and will be the company's internal candidate to succeed Layton.
- FMCC also says Deborah Jenkins, currently Senior VP of Multifamily Underwriting and Credit, will head the Multifamily business as Executive VP effective Jan. 1.