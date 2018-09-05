Magellan forecasts Permian Gulf Coast pipeline to cost $2B

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) expects to spend ~$2B to build the proposed 600-mile Permian Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline, CEO Michael Mears says.

The specific cost for the project will be clear after shippers commit to volume capacity during the open season, Mears said today at the Barclays energy conference, adding that the bidding process for additional shipper commitments will be launched later this week.

The CEO says MMP also is considering new refined products and crude oil investments in Texas, including additional pipeline, storage and export capabilities.

