Novocure +9.1% after mesothelioma trial shows survival boost

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is up 9.1% after hours after results from a trial showed Tumor Treating Fields "significantly" extending survival in mesothelioma patients.

Results from the STELLAR phase 2 registration trial indicate that malignant pleural mesothelioma patients who received Tumor Treating Fields with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced medial overall survival of 18.2 months, 6.1 months longer than historical control.

“We believe the results support the use of Tumor Treating Fields in our first indication outside of the brain," says Chief Science officer Eilon Kirson. "We are now one step closer to commercializing Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma.”