Equinor starts production at Visund Nord IOR project

Equinor (EQNR -1.7% ) says it has brought on stream its Visund Nord improved oil recovery project in the Norwegian North Sea two months ahead of schedule and below budget.

EQNR says the project will add an anticipated 13.3M new barrels of oil to the Visund field, 6% more than originally estimated, at a development cost of NOK1.3B ($154.6M), well below original costs estimates of NOK1.5B.

“We are delivering well within the downward adjusted budget," EQNR says. "The project has a competitive break-even price and will be profitable even with an oil price well below the current level."