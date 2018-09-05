BP deploys analytics system on Gulf of Mexico platforms

BP says it has deployed its Plant Operations Advisor, a cloud-based advanced analytics system developed with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE), across its four operated production platforms in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The news comes after an initial deployment of POA proved the technology could help prevent unplanned downtime at BP’s Atlantis platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP says the technology has now been successfully installed and tested at its Thunder Horse, Na Kika and Mad Dog platforms, and will continue to be deployed to more than 30 of the company's upstream assets around the world.

Separately, BP is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, which says investors are failing to fully appreciate the strength of BP's free cash flow growth potential or the 5.8% dividend the free cash flow permits the company to pay.

