Ctrip.com rises 4.5% after healthy beat, double-digit guidance

Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) closed the postmarket session up 4.5% on relatively heavy trading after its beat in Q2 earnings.

The company logged 13% gains in net revenues and made further penetration into lower-tier cities in China, it noted. User penetration in target low-tier cities rose by about 40%, and offline stores hit a record 70M yuan gross merchandise volume in a single day in mid-August.

Operating margin was 10% on a GAAP basis and 16% non-GAAP, up from the previous quarter's non-GAAP margin of 14%.

Meanwhile, attributable net income rose 564% to 2.4B yuan (about $360M).

Revenue breakout: Accommodation reservation, 2.81B yuan (up 20.8%); Transportation ticketing, 3.02B yuan (up 1%); Packaged-tour, 839M yuan (up 31.1%); Corporate travel, 255M yuan (up 28.1%).

Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were 57.7B yuan (about $8.7B) at quarter's end.

For Q3, it's guiding to continued net revenue growth of 13-18%.

