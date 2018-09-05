T-Mobile eyes wireless TV/Internet bundle if Sprint deal's approved

A peek at an FCC filing gives a look at T-Mobile's plans for its acquisition of Layer 3: If it can merge with Sprint (NYSE:S), the "first wireless-only bundle for TV and home Internet."

There's still little to find about channels or pricing, but when T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) closed on the Layer 3 deal in January it said it would launch a pay TV service this year.

According to the filing, the new T-Mobile would bring 4K, wireless-first television both to urban and rural customers, and the company's 5G network promises to offer broadband speed faster than 100 Mbps to 66% of the country by 2021 and 90% by 2024 (at which point it expects to be the fourth-biggest Internet service provider).

FCC filing