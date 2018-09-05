Surge Energy to buy Mount Bastion for C$320M

Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) has agreed to buy Mount Bastion Oil & Gas in a transaction totaling C$320M.

The deal is 11% accretive to Surge's forecast 2019 adjusted funds flow per share, it says, and adds more than 600M barrels of net internally estimated light original oil in place, concentrated reserves, production, land, and operations.

It raises operating netback per boe by 12% and is forecast to add more than $85M in net operating income in 2019.

Surge also says it expects to increase its dividend by 25%, to $0.125/share annually from $0.10/share, while improving the all-in payout ratio from 89% to 87%.