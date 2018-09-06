CatchMark evaluates potential offer to acquire Phaunos Timber Fund

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is evaluating a potential offer to acquire Phaunos Timber Fund at $0.57/share, payable in new shares of CatchMark Class A common stock.

Phaunos Timber Fund, a Channel Islands domiciled, closed-end real estate fund which owns a portfolio of premium timberland assets, with approximately 74% of Phaunos timberlands portfolio value are located in New Zealand, supplying the high-growth East Asian market and the balance in the Americas.

Post-Acquisition, the combined company would have an $850M equity value and $1.3B enterprise value.

The executive leadership and board of CatchMark would manage the combined company.

