First Hawaiian announces pricing of common stock

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) priced a secondary offering of 20M common shares, offered by an affiliate of BNP Paribas for total gross proceeds of ~$577M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M common shares.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

The offering is expected to close on September 10, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the public offering, BNP Paribas’ beneficial ownership stake in the company will reduce from ~33.3% to ~18.4% or ~16.2%, if the underwriters’ exercise option in full.

