Cryptos continue plunge after Goldman report

Crypto prices continue to tumble following a Business Insider report that stated Goldman Sachs was dropping plans to open a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down about 12% over the last 24 hours to a low of $6,279. The alts posted far worse during that time, with the price of Ethereum (ETH-USD) tumbling by 20% , Ripple (XRP-USD) dropping by 14% and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) falling 19% .

Previously: Goldman postpones plans for crypto desk - BI (Sep. 05 2018)

