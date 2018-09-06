'Intense' NAFTA talks go into the night

U.S. and Canadian negotiators are engaged in "intense" NAFTA discussions, according to President Trump.

"If it doesn't work out, it'll be fine for our county but it won't be OK for Canada," he added. "I think they will treat us fairly."

Talks broke down last Friday after the two sides failed to reach a deal that would bring Canada into a new trilateral trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.

