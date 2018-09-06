Perficient announces pricing of convertible notes

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) priced its private offering of $125M, 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2023 to be sold to qualified institutional buyers.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The offering is expected to close on September 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on March 15 and September 15 of each year at a rate of 2.375% per year, commencing March 15, 2019 and maturing on September 15, 2023, unless earlier repurchased or converted.

The net proceeds of ~$120.8M or ~$138.9M if underwriters' exercise option in full will be used to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, ~$40M to repurchase ~1.3M common shares and ~$7.5M to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The notes will be convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 26.5957 shares of Perficient’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $37.60/share, representing a conversion premium of ~25% to the last reported market price of $30.08/share on Nasdaq on September 5, 2018.

Press Release