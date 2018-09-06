Monroe Capital announces pricing of notes

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) priced an underwritten public offering of $60M, 5.75% notes due October 31, 2023, payable quarterly, beginning on October 31, 2018.

Underwriters have an option to purchase an additional $9M aggregate principal amount of Notes to cover overallotments, if any, on or before October 5, 2018.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on September 12, 2018.

The company will submit an application for the notes to be listed and trade on Nasdaq under the trading symbol “MRCCL.” If approved for listing, the Company expects the Notes to begin trading within 30 days from the original issue date.

The company has received a private rating of “A-” from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

The net proceeds of ~$57.7M or ~$66.4M if underwriters exercise the option in full will be used to invest in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objectives and for other general corporate purposes, including payments of operating expenses and to repay outstanding indebtedness.

Press Release