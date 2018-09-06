Retrophin announces pricing of upsized $240M convertible senior notes offering

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) priced an upsized publilc offering of $240M aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due September 15, 2025 with interest payable semi-annually.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 10, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Underwriters have an option to puarchase, for settlement on or before September 28, 2018, up to an additional $36M aggregate principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

The initial conversion rate will be 25.7739 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$38.80/share, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$232.4M or ~$267.3M if the underwriters exercise their option in full to repurchase senior convertible notes and for general corporate purposes, which may include clinical trial and other research and development expenses, commercialization expenses, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses, and potential acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products and technologies that complement Retrophin’s business, including, without limitation, Retrophin’s potential exercise of its option to acquire Censa Pharmaceuticals.

