China warns of retaliation over new U.S. tariffs

"If the U.S., regardless of opposition, adopts any new tariff measures, China will be forced to roll out necessary retaliatory measures," according to the country's commerce ministry.

Due to China's massive trade surplus over the U.S., many expect the PBOC could further devalue its currency or crack down on U.S. firms inside the country.

The Trump administration reportedly is ready to move ahead with a next round of tariffs after a public comment period ends at midnight.

