Futures rebound after tough sessions

U.S. stock index futures are trading up 0.2% ahead of the open, recovering from two rough trading sessions that were dented by worries over trade and the emerging markets.

The tech sector also felt pressure after Facebook and Twitter defended themselves before a skeptical U.S. Congress and the DOJ opened a probe into whether social media is "stifling" speech.

September is historically a rocky month for equities, and worse in midterm election years.

Oil is up 0.2% at $68.82/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1209/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.9%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV