Cellcube Energy Storage Systems signs sales agreement with Bettenergy Company Ltd.

CellCube Energy Storage Systems (OTCQB:CECBF) has signed an exclusivity agreement to collaborate will Bettenenergy in Thailand. Bettenergy will directly buy the CellCube energy storage system at a set supply price per project. The contract is for 12 months and can be extended based on performance.

"We are delighted to start working hand-in-hand with Bettenergy in their development of sustainable renewable energy projects," states Stefan Schauss, President of CellCube. "CellCube energy storage flow technology provides the dominant solution for long-duration storage allowing 4 to 16 hours of stored energy and will substantially help to build additional resiliency in local power grids. CellCube's products match the long-lasting product life time of renewable generation assets and can provide up to a 30 year supply of stored energy.