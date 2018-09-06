Gilead and Galapagos' TORTUGA Phase 2 study of filgotinib in AS achieves primary endpoint

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces that the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 TORTUGA study of filgotinib, an investigational, selective JAK1 inhibitor, achieved its primary efficacy endpoint in adults with moderately to severely active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

In the study, patients treated with filgotinib achieved significantly greater improvements in AS Disease Activity Score (ASDAS), the primary endpoint, at Week 12, with a mean change from baseline of -1.5 versus -0.6 for those treated with placebo. More patients receiving filgotinib also achieved an ASAS20 response compared to those treated with placebo (76% versus 40%).

Adverse events were generally mild or moderate in severity and were reported in an equal proportion of patients in the filgotinib and placebo groups.