United PF Partners acquires Arizona Planet Fitness club group

United PF Partners, the largest Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) franchisee, completed the acquisition of the 19 club Planet Fitness franchisee in the Phoenix market, increasing its operating club count to 108 clubs across 10 states.

"We have known and admired the Phoenix group for several years and the United PF team is thrilled to welcome the Phoenix clubs to our growing enterprise," said Trey Owen, CEO, United PF. "This fast-growing group and high-performing team will fit nicely with our existing family of clubs, furthering our ability to share best practices and leverage scale across all of our clubs."