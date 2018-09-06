Savi Financial to reverse split shares 1:

Savi Financial (OTCPK:SVVB) will execute a 1:5 reverse split of its common stock and will take effect prior to the opening of the OTC Pink Market on September 11, and will be effective with respect to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10

Following the reverse split, the company will have 3.42M shares outstanding, a book value of $8.75 per share.

The Company’s shares of common stock will trade on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “SVVBD”. The letter “D” will be added to the end of the trading symbol for a period of 20 trading days to indicate that the reverse stock split has occurred. Following the 20-day period, the ticker symbol will revert to “SVVB”.