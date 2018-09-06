BeiGene and SpringWorks Therapeutics inks deal to evaluate targeted combination therapy in advanced solid tumors

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and SpringWorks Therapeutics have entered into a global clinical collaboration to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of combining BeiGene’s investigational RAF dimer inhibitor, lifirafenib (BGB-283) and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ investigational MEK inhibitor, PD-0325901, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Under the terms of the agreement, BeiGene will be responsible for administering the Phase 1b clinical trial expected to commence during Q1 2019 in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor RAS, RAF mutations and other MAPK pathway aberrations, with all costs and responsibilities to be shared equally.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

SpringWorks Therapeutics also plans to initiate a Phase 2b study of PD-0325901 as monotherapy for neurofibromatosis type 1 patients with plexiform neurofibromas in 2019.