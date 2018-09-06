Strong momentum for Malibu Boats in FQ4

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) reports unit volume jumped 70.1% to 1,708 boats in FQ4.

Net sales per unit increased 8.5% to $81,182 per unit during the quarter.

Gross profit rose 67.4% to $33.5M.

CEO update: "Our momentum during fiscal year 2018 extended into the fourth quarter, exceeding our expectations, driven by a robust retail demand environment, Cobalt's increasing contributions, and strong operational execution. All of our brands performed well, and our model year 2018 products have continued to be met with exceptional reception by our customers. While the global trade environment presents a number of uncertainties, our international business is a relatively small portion of our overall performance and we are confident that we have the strategies in place to mitigate its impact."

Shares of MBUU are up 1.53% in premarket trading.

