Xenon expands ion channel neurology pipeline with addition of XEN496 for the treatment of epilepsy

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) expands its ion channel product pipeline with XEN496 (active ingredient ezogabine), a Kv7 potassium channel modulator for the treatment of epilepsy.

Based on feedback from the FDA, Xenon anticipates initiating a single, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling 20 patients in mid-2019 examining XEN496’s efficacy as a precision medicine treatment of KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-EE) or EIEE7, which is a rare, severe, pediatric epilepsy.

Ezogabine, also known as retigabine, is the only anti-epileptic drug previously approved by the FDA. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) marketed ezogabine as Potiga in the U.S. and Trobalt in Europe but withdrew the drug from the market worldwide in June 2017 citing commercial reasons.

The Company have obtained a right of reference authorization from GSK for FDA's reference to support its regulatory submissions and have also received ODD from the FDA for XEN496 as a treatment of KCNQ2-EE.