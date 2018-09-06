KKR closes $7.4B global infrastructure fund

KKR (NYSE:KKR) reports the final closing of the KKR Global Infrastructure Investors III fund, a $7.4b fund focused on infrastructure investment opportunities with an emphasis on investments in OECD countries, predominantly in North America and western Europe.

KKR will be investing $358M in capital along with external investors through KKR's balance sheet and employee commitments.

The fund will focus on critical infrastructure investments with low volatility and strong downside protection where KKR believes it can leverage its global value creation resources to tackle complexity in sourcing, structuring, operations, and execution.

The fund's investment mandate includes, but isn't limited to: energy; transportation; water, wastewater, and waste; social infrastructure; and communications infrastructure.

