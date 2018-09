G-III Apparel +6.6% on earnings beat and raised FY2019 outlook

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports net sales rose 16.1% in Q2, driven by excellent results across wholesale businesses.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 60 bps to 37.1%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 460 bps to 31.8%.

Inventory grew 3.6% to $678.57M.

3Q19 Guidance: Net sales: ~$1.08B; Net income: $85M to $90M; Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.80; Adjusted net income: $85.9M to $90.9M; Adjusted EPS: $1.72 to $1.82.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: ~$3.06B; D&A: $38M; Interest and financing charges, net: $46M; Income tax expense: $41M to $46M; Net income: $125M to $130M; Diluted EPS: $2.45 to $2.55; Adjusted net income: ~$129M to $134M; Adjusted EPS: $2.52 to $2.62; Adjusted EBITDA: $250M to $260M.

GIII +6.63% premarket.

Previously: G-III Apparel beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Sept. 6)