Elanco announces launch of IPO roadshow

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.

Elanco is offering 62.9M shares of its common stock in the IPO. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 9.4M shares. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share.

Following the IPO, Lilly is expected to hold ~82.3% of Elanco. The net proceeds from the IPO are expected to be paid to Lilly as partial consideration for the animal health businesses that Lilly is transferring to Elanco in connection with the IPO.