L Brands slips past estimates with August comp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports total sales increased 1.7% to $856.3M in August.
Comparable sales were up 1% during the month, including a 15% rise at Bath & Body Works and a 5% drop for the Victoria's Secret business. Analysts expected a 0.3% comp out of the retailer.
On a store-only basis, L Brands saw a 2% drop in comparable sales during the month.
L Brands ended August wtih 3,075 stores in operation vs. 3,084 a year ago.
Shares of L Brands are down 56% YTD.
