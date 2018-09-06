Citigroup names management for new investment bank structure: FT

Citigroup's (NYSE:C) investment bank is merging two of its biggest units and shifting management to fit the new structure, the Financial Times reports.

The corporate and investment banking division is being combined with its capital markets origination unit into a new unit to be called banking, capital markets, and advisory.

The new unit will be run by New York-based Tyler Dickson, who heads Citi's global capital markets origination unit, and London-based Manolo Falco, who heads Citi's corporate and investment banking EMEA unit.

Ray Maguire, now global head of corporate and investment banking, will be chairman of the merged organization and vice chairman of Citigroup.

The changes come soon after the the departures of CFO John Gerspach; EMEA CEO Jim Cowles; and North America CEO Bill Mills.

Previously: Citi's Gerspach retiring - Reuters (Sept. 4)