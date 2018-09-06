Secoo +1% post Q2 results

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) reports top line growth of 55.5% in Q2, primarily driven by the growth in total active customers and total number of orders served during the period.

GMV rose 44.7% to RMB1.65B.

Total number of orders advanced 49.7% to 455.9K.

Number of active customers grew 97.6% to 255.5K.

Gross margin improved 180 bps to 18.3%.

The company expects Q3 total net revenues to be between RMB1.34B and RMB1.37B (~+36% to +40%).

Mr. Eric Chan, Chief Operating Officer steps down, effective immediately to pursue other opportunities and Mr. Richard Li, Chairman and CEO will assume the responsibilities of COO.

SECO +1.15% premarket.

Previously: Secoo misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sept. 6)