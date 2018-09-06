Exxon signs deal to build petrochemical plant, LNG terminal in China

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it signed a preliminary deal to build a multibillion-dollar petrochemical complex and invest in a liquefied natural gas terminal in China, despite trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

XOM's agreement with the Guangdong provincial government includes a 1.2M metric tons/year ethylene plant, two polyethylene production lines and two polypropylene lines in the coastal city of Huizhou; the complex, which is expected to start in 2023, remains subject to a final investment decision.

XOM also agrees to participate in a provincial project to build an LNG terminal in Huizhou and to supply LNG for it, but provides no details about the capacity of the project or timeline.

Details of the ownership structure of XOM’s chemical plant and LNG investment are not disclosed.