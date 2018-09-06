Dell reports Q2 segment growths, raises FY guidance

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) gains 0.6% premarket after reporting Q2 results with $22.94B in revenue (+18% Y/Y; single analyst estimate: $22.178B). FY19 guidance was raised to $90.5B to $92B (single estimate: $88.38B) with non-GAAP operating income from $8.4B to $8.8B and net income from $4.9B to $5.3B.

Key metrics: Operating income, $2.1B (+13%); cash flow from operations, $2.6B; cash and investments, $21.5B; Adjusted EBITDA, $2.5B.

Revenue breakdown: Infrastructure Solutions Group, $9.2B (+24%); Client Solutions Group, $11.1B (+13%); VMware (NYSE:VMW), $2.2B (+11%); Other, $574M (+6%).

Debt: Dell paid down approximately $2.6B in core debt in the quarter and prepaid an additional $600M. The company has paid down about $13.7B in gross debt over the past two years.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

