Retrophin prices an upsized $240M convertible senior notes offering

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) prices an upsized publilc offering of $240M of 2.50% convertible senior notes due September 15, 2025 with interest payable semi-annually.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $36M notes, with an option to purchase on or before September 28.

The initial conversion rate will be 25.7739 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$38.80/share.

Net proceeds of will be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial and other R&D expenses, commercialization expenses and potential acquisitions of or investments in businesses.

Closing date is September 10.