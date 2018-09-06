Jacobs joint venture wins major Inland Rail Program contract in Australia

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a joint venture with GHD, has been appointed by the Australian Rail Track Corporation to deliver a feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for a 300-kilometer-long greenfield section of the multi-billion dollar Inland Rail Program in New South Wales, Australia.

"Inland Rail will connect farms, mines, cities and ports to global markets, providing significant supply chain benefits," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Hill. "In addition, it will reduce transit times and complete one of the missing freight rail links between Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane, and we will leverage our extensive background in rail and transportation to help make it happen."