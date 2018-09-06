Protagonist Therapeutics receives $1.45M SBIR funding for the development of PTG-300

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announces the receipt of a Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

This award, Number R44HL132702, provides up to $1.45M over two years to support research aimed at developing the Company's novel hepcidin mimetic clinical drug for the treatment of chronic anemia and iron overload in rare blood disorders, including beta-thalassemia.

The objective of the SBIR-funded research is to develop methods for characterizing in vivo target engagement, including pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic methods to characterize PTG-300 interactions, effects on pathway and disease biomarkers, and effects in pre-clinical disease models.