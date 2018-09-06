Spectrum Pharma's poziotinib continues to show positive action in mid-stage lung cancer study; shares up 7% premarket

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating poziotinib in EGFR exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results will be presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto on September 24.

Preliminary data on 40 patients showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 58% (down from 64% in 11 patients in April). Median progression-free survival was 5.6 months. The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + those with stable cancer) was 90%.

In patients with HER2-positive exon 20-mutant NSCLC, the ORR and DCR were 50% and 83%, respectively.

The most common adverse events were skin rash (27.5%), diarrhea (12.5%) and paronychia (infection along the edge of a fingernail or toenail) (7.5%).

45.0% of patients required dose reduction to 12 mg and 17.5% required dose reduction to 8 mg.

