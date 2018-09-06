Lands' End -13% on soft earnings

Lands End' (NASDAQ:LE) falls sharply in premarket trading after missing estimates with its Q2 report.

Direct segment net revenue increased 6.4% to $277M during the quarter, while retail segment revenue fell 26% to $31.3M amid a smaller LE store footprint.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.1% to $7.7M during the quarter.

CEO update: "We continue to see evidence that our strategic initiatives are taking hold with product and marketing efforts both resonating with our customer. Looking ahead, we will remain intently focused on our four key focus areas of product, digitization, uni-channel distribution and infrastructure."

Shares of Lands' End are down 13.4% in premarket to follow on a 4.0% drop in Wednesday's session.

Previously: Lands' End misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Sept. 6)