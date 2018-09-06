ArcelorMittal reaches deal with union on Ilva takeover

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reaches an agreement with Italian unions over its planned acquisition of steelmaker Ilva, opening the way for the contested takeover just days before Ilva runs out of cash.

Under the deal, MT agrees to employ 10,700 of the current 13,500 workforce at Ilva through 2020, ~500 more than it had originally proposed, and another 2,000 will receive compensation under a separate agreement through 2023.

MT, which plans to spend €2.3B ($2.67B) to improve safety conditions at Ilva and curbing pollution, says it wants to raise Ilva's production to 6M metric tons/year of crude steel from 4.5M currently, and to systematically increase to 9.5M metric tons/year by 2023.