Newmark Group closes on RKF Retail Holdings acquisition

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) completes its acquisition of RKF Retail Holdings and its subsidiaries, an independent real estate firm in North America specializing in retail leasing, investment sales and consulting services.

Robert K. Futterman will serve as chairman of Newmark RKF, Newmark Group's retail leasing division.

"The closing of the acquisition of RKF is a prominent milestone for our business in creating an industry-leading national retail services firm," said Newmark Group CEO Barry M. Gosin.

