Navistar raised FY2018 guidance

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) reports topline growth of 18% in Q3 primarily due to a 26%t increase in Core market (Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada) volumes.

Sales of manufactured products expanded 17.8% to $2.57B.

Segment results: Truck: $1.92B (+25.1%); Parts: $605M (+3.2%); Global Operations: $89M (+6%); Financial Services: $65M (+4.8%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin down 40 bps to 8.4%.

FY2018 industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United Statesand Canada are forecasted to be 390,000 units to 410,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 260,000 to 280,000 units.

FY2019 industry retail deliveries deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada to be in the range of 385,000 to 415,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries between 255,000 and 285,000 units.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: $10.1B to $10.4B; Adjusted EBITDA: $775M to $825M; Manufacturing cash: above $1.25B.

